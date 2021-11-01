Frontex Seeks Training Specialists for Standing Corps Officers

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency is on the lookout for institutions specialized in law enforcement training to provide support in the implementation of a training program for around 200 EU standing corps officers.

Successful applicants need to have experience in providing professional training infrastructure, equipment and specific trainers (physical education, shooting, and tactical driving); offer well-planned, professional and efficient logistical and administrative support for all cadets and trainers involved in the implementation of the training program; and provide quality accommodation for all cadets.

The Frontex standing corps is Europe’s first uniformed service, composed of Frontex and EU Member States’ officers. They support national authorities facing challenges at their external borders. Each of the standing corps officers receives basic training in order to prepare for deployment in operational areas. This ensures that the officers have the best skills to work together in any particular operational area, fully complying with the applicable EU law and ethical standards.

The training will start in the second half of January 2022 and will last for approximately one year. The indicative budget of the procedure is EUR 8 million.

The deadline for proposals is November 8.

