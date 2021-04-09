GSA Continues ACE Mentor Program of America Partnership

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the ACE Mentor Program of America (ACE) are continuing their partnership to expand awareness of the design and construction industry among high school students and share a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and workforce development for the architecture community. The collaborative agreement will continue through the next five years.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for GSA to foster relationships with youth who are interested in architecture, design and construction, and expose them to potential careers in public service,” said Allison Azevedo, Acting Public Buildings Service Commissioner. “It also reinforces our commitment to the community and exchange of knowledge and expertise.”

ACE is a free, award-winning, after-school program designed to attract high school students into pursuing careers in the architecture, construction and engineering industry, including skilled trades. More than seventy percent of ACE seniors enter a skilled trades program or college with an industry-related major each year.

GSA will support the initiative by encouraging its offices to become involved with ACE as mentors and board members, fostering engagement between offices/affiliates to collaborate at the local level, and undertaking joint programming when practical and advantageous.

