IASP Offers Free 2025 Webinars for Government Strategy and Foresight Professionals

In a move to support government strategy and foresight professionals, the International Association for Strategy Professionals (IASP) has announced that all Government Community of Practice (Gov CoP) webinars will be offered free of charge to government employees throughout 2025.

Historically, these sessions have required a fee. Now, thanks to newly secured approvals, IASP will provide government professionals with exclusive access to cutting-edge insights, best practices, and expert-led discussions at no cost.

How to Access the Free Webinars

Government employees interested in attending these webinars can request an exclusive free access code by messaging IASP Gov CoP Co-Chairs Robin Champ, SMP, or Nikkie Gomez-Whaley on LinkedIn with their official .gov email address.

Upcoming Webinars and Conference Highlights

The 2025 lineup features thought leaders from across the public sector. One of the key upcoming events includes:

April 9 – Strategic Planning in the U.S. Government

Speaker: Benjamin Licht, Assistant Director at the Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Licht will provide key insights on federal strategic planning, compliance with the Government Performance and Results Act (GPRA), and updates on the Federal Agency Performance Act of 2024.

IASP Annual Conference & Government Strategy Networking

June 2-4 | Philadelphia, PA

IASP will also host an IASP Government Community of Practice Dinner during its annual headquarters conference, providing a unique networking opportunity for public sector strategy professionals.

For more information, visit the IASP website or connect with Gov CoP Co-Chairs Robin Champ, SMP, and Nikkie Gomez-Whaley on LinkedIn.