Intelligence and National Security Foundation Accepting Applications for 2022 Scholarships

The Intelligence and National Security Foundation (INSF) is now accepting applications for its 2022 undergraduate and master’s scholarship program. The five awards of $5,000 each will support mission-driven students pursuing studies related to a career in the U.S. intelligence and national security community.

Interested students must complete an application form, which includes a brief essay and two academic references. A single, common application gives students an easy way to apply for multiple awards. Recipients will be selected based on academic standing and their stated commitment to the U.S. national security mission.

For the Investing in the Future IC Workforce Scholarships, Undergraduate Student Scholarship applicants must have a current overall GPA of 3.2 or higher, be a U.S. citizen enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university within the United States, and be entering their Junior or Senior year. For the Master’s Student Scholarship, eligible applicants must have a current overall GPA of 3.2 or higher, be a U.S. citizen enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university within the United States, and be entering their second semester of graduate school. Alongside these scholarships, additional Diversity Scholarships are available for persons of color. The application deadline for all is May 20.

Also announced this year is a new Letitia A. Long Endowed Intelligence Scholarship, also with an application deadline of May 20. For this scholarship, eligible applicants must be a female undergraduate, have a current overall GPA of 3.2 or higher, be a U.S. citizen entering their Junior or Senior year at an accredited university within the United States, and be pursuing a STEM-focused career in intelligence and national security.

Each scholarship applicant will be vetted by a combination of representatives of the INSF Board of Trustees, the INSF President and INSA Executive Vice President. Awards will be paid directly to the respective college/university to be applied to tuition fees.

Find out more at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance