McCain Institute Announces 2021-2022 Class of National Security and Counterterrorism Fellows

The McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University (ASU) has announced the 2021-2022 class of National Security & Counterterrorism Fellows, featuring representatives from four of the Five Eyes (FVEY) countries.

Designed and guided by former Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center Nick Rasmussen, the McCain Institute National Security & Counterterrorism (NSCT) Fellowship brings together a group of the most promising rising leaders engaged in national security and counterterrorism work from countries that comprise the Five Eyes security partnership: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. For the second cohort of NSCT fellows, the McCain Institute has selected 14 character-driven leaders — young women and men of extraordinary achievement and promise who have a record of leadership, distinction and achievement in national security and counterterrorism — from four of the FVEY partner nations.

This year’s cohort features participants from a variety of public sector organizations and agencies, including the FBI, U.S. State Department, the U.K.’s Home Office, the Australian Office of National Intelligence, Public Safety Canada, and more. The program will prepare these individuals for future leadership opportunities and build a professional network that connects them in a meaningful and enduring way.

“As threats around the world become increasingly more complex, it becomes even more important to prepare the national security leaders of tomorrow for those challenges,” said Nick Rasmussen, McCain Institute Non-Resident Senior Fellow and professor of practice at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University. “Investing in the professional development of emerging and committed young leaders will pay dividends for our collective security going forward.”

“Character-driven leaders across the national security landscape are vital to the safety of our nation and our allies,” said McCain Institute Board of Trustees Chair Cindy McCain. “My husband would be proud of this program for developing leaders in a field he cared so deeply about”

“The McCain Institute’s mission is to promote character-driven leadership to address the world’s toughest challenges,” said McCain Institute Executive Chairman Josette Sheeran. “It is a privilege to identify and help develop the next generation of Five Eyes national security professionals on their leadership journeys.”

“The Five Eyes partnership is a crucial tool to monitor and counter emerging and ongoing threats against the United States,” said General David H. Petraeus. “Training the leaders who will soon be the stewards of this vital partnership will pay dividends for our nation and our allies.”

The fellowship will take place over the course of the 2021-22 academic year, featuring weeklong visits to three FVEY capitals: Washington, DC, in the fall, London in the winter, and Canberra in the spring. In each capital, fellows will have the opportunity to meet with senior leaders at key government agencies, as well as to exchange perspectives with premier scholars and national security practitioners. Fellows will kick off their first weeklong in-person gathering on October 31st with a visit to DC.

Due to COVID-19, some in-person programming will need to be conducted virtually. In between each training module, fellows will participate in monthly parallel virtual programming and quarterly individual leadership development coaching sessions.

Learn more about the program and fellows at the McCain Institute