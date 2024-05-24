80 F
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Research Fellows Welcomed at USC CREATE

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon

In conjunction with its 20th Anniversary, USC CREATE has welcomed three new Research Fellows who bring significant expertise and innovation to the center:

Dr. Bistra Dilkina: An associate professor in the Thomas Lord Department of Computer Science and co-Director of the USC Center for AI in Society (CAIS). Dr. Dilkina’s research focuses on advancing combinatorial optimization techniques, particularly in designing machine-learning-driven combinatorial optimization algorithms by leveraging real-world data.

Dr. Burcin Becerik-Gerber: A professor and Chair of the Sonny Astani Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and founder and Director of the USC Center for Intelligent Environments (CENTIENTS). Her research over the past 15 years has centered on advanced data acquisition, modeling, and visualization for the design, construction, and control of user-centered responsive and adaptive built environments.

Dr. Johannes Royset: A new faculty member in the Epstein Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, joining USC from the Naval Postgraduate School. Dr. Royset’s research focuses on formulating and solving stochastic and deterministic optimization problems in data analytics, sensor management, and reliability engineering.

USC Viterbi faculty Bistra Dilkina, Burcin Becerik-Gerber and Johannes Royset have been appointed as senior research fellows in CREATE.

Matt Seldon
