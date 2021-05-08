NIU Transitions to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence This June

On June 20, 2021, the National Intelligence University will transition from the Defense Intelligence Agency to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. This is an exciting moment in the university’s 59-year progression, enabling NIU to benefit from and support ODNI’s integrating role and authorities.

NIU is a unique, collaborative institution in the Intelligence Community where civilians and service members from different agencies learn and research in a classified setting while sharing their skills, knowledge and perspectives. In this new capacity, NIU will continue to serve the intelligence and national security professionals from the 18 IC components and the U.S. Government for decades to come.

Since NIU was established in 1962, originally as the Defense Intelligence School, DIA has served as a dedicated steward of the institution. DIA’s leadership has helped shape curriculums, provided resources, and recruited experienced faculty and staff that have educated civilian and military personnel to address the myriad of national security and intelligence challenges over the decades. This long-anticipated transition to ODNI continues NIU’s evolution as the IC’s university.

The organizational transition to ODNI was initiated in December 2019 by Congress. Preparing for the transition required collaborative partnerships across the IC and with Congress to ensure no interruption to the university operations.

NIU will remain a degree-granting institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, retain its in-residence Joint Professional Military Education Phase I program, and continue to operate at its main campus in Bethesda, Maryland, and from other regional campuses.

The majority of faculty and staff are transitioning to ODNI with the institution, and students will not be impacted by the transition.

Read more at NIU

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)