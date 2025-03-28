Northern Virginia Community College Launches Free Career Training to Support Displaced Federal Workers

In response to recent federal workforce reductions, Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) has launched a new initiative, NOVAnext, aimed at helping displaced federal workers and contractors transition into in-demand careers through free training and support services.

Backed by a $1 million scholarship commitment, NOVAnext offers eligible participants access to professional certifications in IT, project management, human resources, and entrepreneurship, as well as virtual workshops on topics such as resume writing, interview techniques, and artificial intelligence in the workplace. The program is free to qualified individuals and includes courses preparing students for industry-recognized certifications, including CISSP®, CompTIA® Security+, SHRM Certification Prep, and Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam Prep.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be a displaced federal employee or contractor laid off on or after January 24, 2025

Reside in the NOVA service area (including Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, and Manassas Park)

Have lived in Virginia for at least one year (for FastForward programs only)

Complete the NOVAnext online application and eligibility review by Virginia Career Works

Training options include both instructor-led and self-paced formats, with special funding covering the student’s share of tuition for FastForward programs—making courses entirely free for approved individuals.

For more information, visit NOVA’s website.