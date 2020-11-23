NSA’s School House Celebrates 30 Years of Accreditation

The Council on Occupational Education (COE) recognized National Security Agency’s National Cryptologic School (NCS) for completing 30 years of accredited status at the Council’s Virtual Annual Meeting on November 11, 2020. NCS was initially accredited with COE in 1990, and has undergone rigorous self-studies and subsequent site visits in order to maintain this recognition.

Recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, COE accreditation demonstrates that NCS utilizes best practices in education while meeting the highest standards of academic quality, integrity and rigor. The award is granted after an evaluation that demonstrates that NCS meets not only the standards of quality of the Council, but also the needs of the unified workforce.

NCS Deputy Commandant and Provost Dr. Mark Asselin recognized the significance of the accreditation saying, “The Anniversary of Accreditation with COE is a time to acknowledge and celebrate the National Cryptologic School—and it is an especially fortuitous occasion given the 55th Anniversary of the founding of the school. The rigor of the NCS’s curriculum and the caliber of its faculty consistently deliver quality education for our students, who are charged with the security of the United States.”

The Council on Occupational Education is based in Atlanta, Georgia and offers quality assurance services to postsecondary career and technical education providers across the nation. The council’s evaluation team is a visiting team of professional educators from academia and the intelligence community.

