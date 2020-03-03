National Security Institute Launches New Initiative on China

The National Security Institute (NSI) at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School is launching NSI 2020. This new initiative is a year-long project that will focus on two of America’s most pressing national security challenges: the rise of China and preserving U.S. technology innovation leadership.

NSI will host quarterly events, with the first to come in April, and produce timely and topical publications informed by the work of NSI’s authors and experts providing key insights and actionable recommendations.

“Over the course of the next year, NSI will focus on addressing two key issues at the core of America’s future leadership in the global arena: countering China’s rise as a global power and protecting the rapid technology innovation that undergirds our economic and national security,” said Jamil N. Jaffer, NSI’s Founder and Executive Director. “This new set of projects will be a core platform for NSI’s continued work as the intellectual powerhouse reinvigorating the longstanding national security consensus in favor of America’s active engagement in the world,” said Jaffer, who previously served as the Chief Counsel and Senior Advisor to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an Associate Counsel to President George W. Bush in the White House.

