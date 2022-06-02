73.4 F
OSCE and IPER Launch Women in Port Management Training

By Homeland Security Today
(OSCE)

On May 30, female professionals from Black and Caspian Sea ports joined the first online session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Institute for Teaching and Port Research of the Normandy Business School (IPER) Women in Port Management training course to strengthen their professional skills and advance their careers in the logistics and maritime sectors.

The training provides mid-level female professionals from the ports of Baku, Azerbaijan; Constantza, Romania; Aktau, Kazakhstan; Kuryk, Kazakhstan; Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan; and the Maritime Agency of Georgia with the knowledge tools and network to reduce their ports’ carbon footprints, increase operational efficiency and competitiveness, and foster women’s representation at the managerial level.

“The transport sector has been a male-dominated industry since its inception and the port industry is no exception,” said Giulia Manconi, Co-Project Manager and Associate Energy Security Officer at the OSCE Secretariat. “Providing education and training opportunities is essential to accelerate the careers of women professionals in junior and middle management positions in the port industry and support their pathways to leadership positions.”

This was the first of the Women in Port Management Training series launched by the OSCE in partnership with IPER within the framework of the Green Ports and Connectivity Project. The training will be delivered in a hybrid format: a two-week online course and a one-week in-person training in Le Havre, France in September 2022.

