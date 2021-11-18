56.2 F
Registration Open for Homeland Security Human Factors 2022 Winter Institute

The winter program features eight new topics and will run on consecutive Wednesdays from January 12 through March 2.

By Homeland Security Today
Behavioral Science Applications is proud to announce eight all-new homeland security human factors courses and the launch date for the Winter Institute.

Registration is open for the 2022 Homeland Security Human Factors Winter Institute and Certificate Program. The winter program features eight new topics and will run on consecutive Wednesdays from January 12 through March 2.

Classes can be taken individually or as a series to receive the Certificate in Homeland Security Human Factors. Each class is broadcast live from 1:00-2:00 PM ET and recorded for on-demand viewing. Attendance to the live sessions is not required to qualify for the certificate. Participants who enroll in the 8-week institute also receive a $100.00 discount. Group discounts for organizations with 10 or more registrants.

First-time participants will also receive access to the archived “Foundations of Homeland Security Human Factors” class as an introduction to the core concepts discussed in the Winter Institute.

Learn more about the Homeland Security Human Factors Winter Institute and register today at  https://www.behavioralscienceapps.com/general-8.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

