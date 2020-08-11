THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IS HIRING!

The Department of Homeland Security has a vital mission to secure the nation from the many threats we face. This requires the dedication of more than 230,000 employees in jobs that range from aviation and border security to emergency response, from cybersecurity analysis to chemical facility inspections. Their primary goal is clear – keeping America safe.

DHS is currently seeking exceptional candidates to fill mission critical positions in the area of:

Cybersecurity

Information Technology

Intelligence

Law Enforcement

Business Operations/Mission Support

Immigration

Travel Security

Prevention and Response

Emergency Management

