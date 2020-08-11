THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IS HIRING!

The Department of Homeland Security has a vital mission to secure the nation from the many threats we face. This requires the dedication of more than 230,000 employees in jobs that range from aviation and border security to emergency response, from cybersecurity analysis to chemical facility inspections. Their primary goal is clear – keeping America safe.
DHS is currently seeking exceptional candidates to fill mission critical positions in the area of:
- Cybersecurity
- Information Technology
- Intelligence
- Law Enforcement
- Business Operations/Mission Support
- Immigration
- Travel Security
- Prevention and Response
- Emergency Management
Want to know more? Find out here.
