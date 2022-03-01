U.K. Creates National Security College to Address Skills Gap

The U.K. College for National Security has been created to equip Britain’s national security community with the skills and expertise they need to tackle a growing range of threats.

The college was first proposed as part of the government’s Integrated Review in recognition of the need to upskill the sector’s workforce, build resilient networks amongst professionals, and provide a platform for international collaboration. Focus, duration and location of courses will be determined by the national security teams across government, where its priority purpose is to provide strategic training for policy experts in the height of their careers and to ensure they have the latest science and technology skills. Cohorts of students will then form networks across government, ready for the next challenge.

International collaboration will also be a key pillar of the college, offering opportunities to join forces with international partners to share best practice and maximize learning and development.

Its first international collaboration will be with the National Security College at the Australian National University, marking the importance of the two countries’ strategic relationship and drawing on their proven expertise. This partnership will span the curriculum of the college, encourage staff exchanges and priority research, boosting both countries’ mutual security and harness collective expertise.

Michael Ellis QC MP, Minister for the U.K. Cabinet Office and Paymaster General, said the new College for National Security illustrates how Britain can join forces with its partners to catalyze learning and development and help meet the U.K.’s ambitions in national security. “International collaboration is a key pillar of the College and we are proud to be working with our Australian colleagues to leverage resources and opportunities from across government, industry, academia and the private sector to drive forward this exciting initiative.”

Professor Rory Medcalf, Head of the Australian National Security College, said the partnership will expand the security expertise and capability of Australia and the U.K. in facing shared risks. “Our mission is to develop the people, ideas and networks for a secure Australian future, and I’m delighted we can take that further with such a close international partner. We’ve begun discussions with the leadership of the new U.K. College and we’ll work closely to map a partnership spanning shared curricula, staff exchange and priority research.”

The College for National Security will open in April as part of the U.K. Government Campus for Skills, with its first training program beginning in the Autumn.

