U.S. Attorney Thompson to Announce Human Trafficking Training Initiative for Educators and Social Workers

United States Attorney Will Thompson is announcing new training tools to help better identify and report human trafficking and rescue child victims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office partnered with the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice to create training videos specifically for teachers and child protective services workers.

Leaders from those organizations will join Thompson at the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston today, July 18, for the announcement along with officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Board of Education, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia Fusion Center, and Cabell, Kanawha, Mercer and Wayne county schools.

