U.S. Coast Guard Academy Performs Well in College Rankings

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy continues to be featured as one of the nation’s top institutions of higher learning this year in prominent college rankings.

The U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review annual college rankings are a comprehensive look at how accredited four-year colleges and universities in the U.S. compare in a set of widely-accepted indicators of excellence in higher education.

This year the Academy ranked #1 in the overall Regional Colleges North and in the Top Public Schools Regional Colleges North categories in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges magazine. The academy was also ranked 2nd in the Most Innovative Schools, 4th in Best Undergraduate Teaching and 11th in the Best in Undergraduate Engineering Programs categories in the same publication.

The Princeton Review also ranked the academy in their annual Best 382 Colleges publication, a listing of the top 15% of colleges and universities in America. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy offers a quality higher education experience that emphasizes leadership, physical fitness and professional development leading to a guaranteed job upon graduation as an officer in the United States Coast Guard.

Read more at the U.S. Coast Guard

