U.S. Coast Guard Academy Ranks No. 1 Among Northeast Regional Colleges for Ninth Year in a Row

The academy was also ranked #2 in the Most Innovative Schools, Regional Colleges North category, and 12th in the Best in Undergraduate Engineering Programs category.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Coast Guard Academy Cadets take part in School of the Ship training on the USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) in Reykjavik, Iceland, June 15, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Schultz)

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy has been ranked as the nation’s top regional college in the Northeast for the last nine years in leading college rankings.

This year the academy again ranked #1 in both the Top Public Schools Regional Colleges North, and the overall Regional Colleges North categories in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges publication. The academy was also ranked #2 in the Most Innovative Schools, Regional Colleges North category, and 12th in the Best in Undergraduate Engineering Programs category.

The Princeton Review also ranked the academy in their The Best 389 Colleges 2024 publication, a listing of the top 15% of colleges and universities in America. The academy was also included in The Princeton Review Best Regional Colleges list.

The U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review annual rankings are an examination of how accredited four-year schools in the U.S. compare in a set of widely-accepted indicators of excellence.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy delivers world-class education designed to inspire personal and professional growth. The immersive experience focuses on leadership, physical fitness and professional development and leads to a guaranteed job upon graduation as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

