U.S. Coast Guard, John Jay College Sign Memorandum of Agreement

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and officials from John Jay College signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Monday at the college’s campus in New York City.

Rear Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, Commander, First Coast Guard District, and Karol V. Mason, John Jay College president, signed the memorandum during a ceremony attended by members of the Coast Guard as well as administrative staff and students from the college.

This agreement is designed to optimize outreach, increase engagement efforts, and promote synergy between the Coast Guard’s overall civilian and military officer recruiting effort, as well as officially recognize an ongoing partnership between the college and the service.

It will also assist John Jay College by providing additional tuition saving choices for students and academic solutions for faculty and professors. The Coast Guard offers scholarship and loan forgiveness programs, such as the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI), which provides selected students with full tuition for up to two academic years and Coast Guard active-duty benefits and pay during their junior and senior years of college.

It also provides students with valuable leadership, management, law enforcement, navigation and marine science skills and training. College seniors who enlist in the Coast Guard could also have up to $60,000 in student loan debt forgiven through the CSPI Student Loan Repayment Program.

The partnership also guarantees that a John Jay College student will receive a full scholarship each year. The scholarship fully funds the selected student’s junior and senior year of school, plus salary, benefits and guaranteed acceptance to Coast Guard Officer Candidate School at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. Upon graduation from OCS, the individual will be commissioned as a Coast Guard officer with a three-year commitment to service.

“By signing this Memorandum of Agreement, the Coast Guard is broadening its efforts to recruit the best, brightest and most diverse officer corps possible,” said Tiongson. “We look forward to continuing this partnership with John Jay College students, faculty and professors.”

“For New Yorkers, the United States Coast Guard couldn’t be more essential,” said Mason. “We understand and value their role in maritime safety, rescue, infrastructure and anti-terrorism protection – especially after the tragedy on September 11. The unending spirit of public service is something that John Jay and the Coast Guard have in common. Our goals and missions naturally align, and our students are a perfect fit for the Coast Guard College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative Scholarship.”

