Understanding the Stress-Security Nexus

Last week the American Psychological Association (APA) released its most recent Stress in America Survey. Americans say that they feel more anxious about inflation, global uncertainty, and the war in Ukraine than they have reported feeling about any other issue in recent years.

The survey findings make clear that U.S. adults appear to be emotionally overwhelmed and showing signs of fatigue. The vast majority of adults agreed it feels like there has been a constant stream of crises over the past two years, and more than 7 in 10 said they are overwhelmed by the number of crises facing the world right now.

We are in an extremely complex and dynamic threat landscape. The behavioral consequences of the current environment have direct implications for your organization’s safety and security. People are on edge and it is only likely to get worse in the coming months. The need to understand the relationship between human behavior and security has never been more important.

To help practitioners in safety, security, business continuity, and emergency management prepare for the challenges ahead, the Spring 2022 Professional Development Series will focus on four topics related to the nexus of stress and disruptive/dangerous behavior in the workplace, on campus, and in the community. ​

The spring schedule runs from April 27 through May 18, with one-hour sessions each Wednesday afternoon (ET). The three one-hour classes are offered individually, but those who register for the 3-part series can also enjoy a free bonus fourth class at no extra cost. For groups larger than 10, please call or email info@behavioralscienceapps.com for pricing options. Each class is approved for 1 CPE credit by ASIS International.

Participants can join the live instructor-led online class each week or view the recorded programs at their convenience. Attendance to the live classes is not required for the certificate of completion for the spring professional development series.

Keep learning and growing in your knowledge about homeland security human factors. Register for individual classes or the certificate program today at https://www.behavioralscienceapps.com/copy-of-2021-fall-human-factors-mini