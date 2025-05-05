The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business will launch a free certificate program in Artificial Intelligence and Career Empowerment on May 1, 2025. Participants will learn foundational AI literacy, why and how AI solutions are being built in business, and how AI is shaping career opportunities across functional areas in business.

They will gain actionable strategies for career transition, job searching, and pursuing AI-related job opportunities. While the online certificate will be completely free and open to all interested individuals, the program was specifically created to benefit those transitioning from federal civil service.

The Smith School has been proud to educate business-minded professionals in and around our federal workforce for more than a century. Accompanying them through challenges and preparing them for new opportunities is core to the school’s mission.

