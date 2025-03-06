USFA Announces Vacancies in the National Fire Academy’s Executive Chief Officer Resident Course

The U.S. Fire Administration’s (USFA) National Fire Academy (NFA) has vacancies in its R0763 New Executive Chief Officer resident course held at the NETC campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland, April 6-11, May 11-16 and June 15-20.
This 6-day course is designed to develop the managerial, administrative and leadership skills necessary for the first-time executive chief officer and chief officers who desire a leadership position in their agency. This course addresses critical knowledge and skills pertaining to the responsibilities of an executive chief officer such as:
- Leadership and management.
- Politics and the role of an executive chief officer.
- Planning.
- Liability and risk management.
- Financial management and capital asset planning.
- Human resources management.
- Collaboration, cooperation and community engagement.
How to Apply:
- Click here for course information and a link to apply.
- Apply using the electronic application form available on the NETC Online Admissions application website.
- Obtain electronic approval from the head of your sponsoring organization.
- Do not plan to participate in a course until the Admissions Office has notified you in writing.
If you need help completing your application, contact their Admissions office Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EST at 800-238-3358, ext. 1035, or by email [email protected].