WEBINAR: Secret Service Offers Free Virtual Training on Preventing Targeted Violence

NTAC to host sessions on school safety and community threat assessment through 2025

By Matt Seldon
(Photo: USSS)

The U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) is expanding access to its nationally recognized training on preventing targeted violence, offering a series of free virtual presentations throughout 2025.

Open to school officials, educators, law enforcement, and public safety professionals, these sessions focus on enhancing threat assessment capabilities to help identify and mitigate potential threats before violence occurs.

The upcoming series includes two specialized tracks:

1. Enhancing School Safety Using Behavioral Threat Assessment – Intended for school administrators, educators, and other school safety stakeholders

  • Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST
  • Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST
  • Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST

2. Preventing Mass Attacks in Our Communities – Intended for law enforcement and other community safety stakeholders

  • Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST
  • Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST
  • Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST

NTAC’s training is rooted in years of research into targeted violence and mass attacks across the U.S. and supports community-based prevention efforts by offering actionable strategies and behavioral indicators of concern.

Click here to register for the events.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

