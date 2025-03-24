WEBINAR: Secret Service Offers Free Virtual Training on Preventing Targeted Violence

The U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) is expanding access to its nationally recognized training on preventing targeted violence, offering a series of free virtual presentations throughout 2025.

Open to school officials, educators, law enforcement, and public safety professionals, these sessions focus on enhancing threat assessment capabilities to help identify and mitigate potential threats before violence occurs.

The upcoming series includes two specialized tracks:

1. Enhancing School Safety Using Behavioral Threat Assessment – Intended for school administrators, educators, and other school safety stakeholders

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST

| 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST

| 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST

2. Preventing Mass Attacks in Our Communities – Intended for law enforcement and other community safety stakeholders

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST

| 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST

| 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:00 – 2:00 PM EST

NTAC’s training is rooted in years of research into targeted violence and mass attacks across the U.S. and supports community-based prevention efforts by offering actionable strategies and behavioral indicators of concern.

Click here to register for the events.