In the latest edition of 10 Minutes With, Amanda Coleman chats with Dan Stoneking, Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) and HSToday Columnist, for a timely conversation on emergency communication and the growing challenges of misinformation and disinformation.

Stoneking shares insights on how emergency management professionals can build trust, communicate clearly under pressure, and adapt to the rapidly evolving information landscape. The discussion highlights practical strategies for ensuring the public receives accurate, timely information during crises, and how external affairs professionals can counter false narratives that can jeopardize public safety.

Watch the full conversation below:



(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)