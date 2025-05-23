62.1 F
Emergency Preparedness

10 Minutes With: Dan Stoneking on Emergency Communication and Combating Disinformation

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon

In the latest edition of 10 Minutes With, Amanda Coleman chats with Dan Stoneking, Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) and HSToday Columnist, for a timely conversation on emergency communication and the growing challenges of misinformation and disinformation.

Stoneking shares insights on how emergency management professionals can build trust, communicate clearly under pressure, and adapt to the rapidly evolving information landscape. The discussion highlights practical strategies for ensuring the public receives accurate, timely information during crises, and how external affairs professionals can counter false narratives that can jeopardize public safety.

Watch the full conversation below:

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

