A ‘late-season atmospheric river’ will put a 1,000-mile stretch of the US on flood alert amid warnings for a month-long thunder deluge.

The west coast from northern California to Arizona aces flooding and mudslides from inches of rain dumped by a torrential deluge.

It will be driven by an atmospheric river–a dense column of moisture from the Pacific carrying up to 15 times as much water as in the mouth of the Mississippi.

