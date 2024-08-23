2 Dead, at Least 100 Evacuated After Flooding Sweeps Through Connecticut

Heavy rainfall in the Northeast has caused extensive flooding since Sunday, leading to at least two deaths and many more evacuations.

Flash flood warnings were declared in Fairfield, New Haven, Litchfield and Hartford counties in Connecticut Sunday evening, according to the state’s emergency management service, while Suffolk County in Long Island, New York also saw warnings into Monday morning.

Up to 10 inches of rain pelted parts of Connecticut overnight, resulting in at least 100 evacuations from what Governor Ned Lamont called “unsafe conditions” in a statement released Sunday.

