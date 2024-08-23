81.1 F
Emergency Preparedness

2 Dead, at Least 100 Evacuated After Flooding Sweeps Through Connecticut

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
This photo shows a road that was destroyed by flooding in Southbury, Connecticut, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Town of Southbury/Facebook)

Heavy rainfall in the Northeast has caused extensive flooding since Sunday, leading to at least two deaths and many more evacuations.

Flash flood warnings were declared in Fairfield, New Haven, Litchfield and Hartford counties in Connecticut Sunday evening, according to the state’s emergency management service, while Suffolk County in Long Island, New York also saw warnings into Monday morning.

Up to 10 inches of rain pelted parts of Connecticut overnight, resulting in at least 100 evacuations from what Governor Ned Lamont called “unsafe conditions” in a statement released Sunday.

Read the rest of the story at USA Today News.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

