spot_img
54.1 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, November 14, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyState/Local Government

2 Die After Rooms Flood During Heavy Rain in New York City

A person died after reports of someone trapped in a flooded basement in Brooklyn, and a man died after a boiler room flooded in Manhattan, police said.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 14, 2025
flood

Two people died after lower rooms flooded in New York City on Thursday as heavy rain drenched the region, authorities said.

In the first incident, firefighters responded to the call of a person trapped in a flooded basement in the East Flatbush neighborhood around 4:25 p.m., police and the fire department said. The cause of death has not been determined.

In the second, a 43-year-old man died after reports that a person was unresponsive in a flooded boiler room in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan around 4:44 p.m., police said.

Read the rest of the story at NBC News.

Previous article
CISA and Partners Release Advisory Update on Akira Ransomware

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES