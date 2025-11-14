2 Die After Rooms Flood During Heavy Rain in New York City

Two people died after lower rooms flooded in New York City on Thursday as heavy rain drenched the region, authorities said.

In the first incident, firefighters responded to the call of a person trapped in a flooded basement in the East Flatbush neighborhood around 4:25 p.m., police and the fire department said. The cause of death has not been determined.

In the second, a 43-year-old man died after reports that a person was unresponsive in a flooded boiler room in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan around 4:44 p.m., police said.

