2020 Wildfire Mitigation Awardees Announced

The Wildfire Mitigation Awards committee has named the three recipients of this year’s Wildfire Mitigation Awards. These individuals and organizations have earned the highest commendation for innovation and leadership in wildfire mitigation for their outstanding dedication to solving many of the most complex challenges posed by wildfire.

Established in 2014 and co-sponsored by the National Association of State Foresters (NASF), the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and the USDA Forest Service (USFS), these awards help to demonstrate the tremendous societal value wildfire mitigation efforts provide.

The winners of the 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Awards are:

Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church Emergency Preparedness Group Volunteers (Monument, Colorado)

(Monument, Colorado) Montecito Fire Department (Santa Barbara, California)

(Santa Barbara, California) Ernie Lory (Placerville, California)

“State forestry agencies know firsthand it’s always wildfire season somewhere in the United States. The 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Awardees know this too,” said Greg Josten, NASF president, and South Dakota state forester. “In their own ways, this year’s winners have ensured the safety of thousands through their wildfire mitigation efforts. We congratulate them for receiving this honor and thank them for their dedication to this critically important work.”

“Wildland fire remains a serious threat to our environment, property, and lives all across North America,” said Fire Chief Gary Ludwig, IAFC president and chairman of the board. “I’m proud to congratulate this year’s National Wildfire Mitigation Award winners for their outstanding leadership and contributions to wildland fire risk reduction in their communities.”

“The Wildfire Mitigation Awards is an important way to recognize contributions to wildfire safety,” said Michele Steinberg, director of NFPA’s Wildfire Division. “The National Fire Protection Association congratulates this year’s recipients on their accomplishments and outstanding efforts to reduce fire risk in their communities.”

“These awards are meant to recognize the often overlooked hard and persistent pre-fire work with communities that saves lives and property,” said Pam Leschak, USFS national program manager for Wildland Urban Interface and Fire Adapted Communities. “Mitigation specialists are truly the unsung heroes of the fire management world, and these awards are a national token of appreciation for their efforts.”

The 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Awards will be presented at the virtual Wildland-Urban Interface Conference in November. For more information, visit www.stateforesters.org/mitigation.

Read more at IAFC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)