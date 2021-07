We’re seeing one of the busiest early hurricane seasons in history with Tropical Storm Elsa breaking a record for the earliest named “E” storm.

The average date of the first hurricane of the season is August 10th. Elsa temporarily held hurricane status last week starting on July 2nd, a month and some change before the average.

Ana, Bill, Claudette, and Danny have come and gone. The average date of the first “fourth storm” or “D” named storm is August 23rd.

