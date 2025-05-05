The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) hosted the 44th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on May 3–4, 2025, in Emmitsburg, Maryland. This national tribute honored 140 firefighters who died in the line of duty—70 who died in 2024 and 70 from previous years.

“This weekend is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary courage and commitment of those who put their lives on the line to protect others,” said Troy Markel, Chair of the NFFF Board of Directors. “We come together not only to remember the fallen, but to stand in solidarity with their families and departments, letting them know their loved ones will never be forgotten.

“Each of these 140 firefighters made the ultimate sacrifice in service to others – a profound sacrifice that defines true heroism,” said Victor Stagnaro, CEO of the NFFF. “Memorial Weekend is a time for our nation to come together to honor their bravery, to stand beside their families, and ensure their legacy lives on in every community they so selflessly served.”

Two public ceremonies were held at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park on the grounds of the National Emergency Training Center (NETC).

You can watch the service on demand here.