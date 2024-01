A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the San Bernardino area Wednesday evening and shaking was felt across Southern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake struck at about 7:43 p.m. and was centered almost 2 miles southwest from San Bernardino. The depth of the quake was listed at 9.63 miles.

Earthquake expert Lucy Jones wrote on X that the location was “very close to the San Jacinto fault.”

