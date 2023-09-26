9/11-Related Deaths Among First Responders Now Equal to the Number Killed on the Day

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) reported on its social media that it has reached a “somber, remarkable milestone” as it has suffered the same number of post-event deaths in relation to 9/11 rescue and recovery efforts as experienced on the day of the attacks.

“Since marking the 22nd anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks earlier this month, we have experienced the loss of two more FDNY members due to World Trade Center illnesses, our 342 and 343 deaths,” said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. “We have long known this day was coming, yet its reality is astounding just the same. EMT Hilda Vannata died Wednesday, September 20, after a battle with cancer. Saturday morning, retired firefighter Robert Fulco died of pulmonary fibrosis, both a result of time they spent working in the rescue and recovery at the World Trade Center site.

“We have now suffered the same number of deaths post September 11th as we experienced that day when the north and south towers fell. Our hearts break for the families of these members, and all who loved them.

“Our responsibility to our FDNY colleagues extends far beyond what we asked of them on September 11th and in the days and months that followed during rescue and recovery. The toll of these illnesses on our FDNY responders continues to grow and includes not only the 343 who have died since 9/11, but also the 11,000 who suffer from WTC-related diseases, including 3,500 with cancer. Our commitment to their service and sacrifice must remain as unshakeable for the next two decades as it has been for the last two.

“So many of our members showed up for us that fateful day, and so many were lost. The legacy we create for them is one of honor, and one of promise. That is why we continue to advocate for the survivors, and we will not stop pushing until all our members have the care they deserve, for the rest of their lives.

343 of our heroes lost in one day, and today, 343 more. The FDNY will never forget them. This is our legacy. This is our promise.”

