Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson Resigns After Six Months in Role

Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson is stepping down after a brief and highly visible tenure leading the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Richardson submitted his resignation to the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, giving two weeks’ notice, DHS confirmed to CNN.

Richardson’s departure comes just months after he was appointed to the role in May. At that time, he stepped in following the removal of acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton. Richardson, a decorated Marine Corps veteran and former Assistant Secretary for DHS’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, brought senior federal leadership experience from across the defense and homeland security enterprise.

According to CNN, plans were already underway within the agency to transition him out of the position. The outlet also reported that Richardson’s time at FEMA “has been punctuated by some eyebrow-raising moments,” including a June staff meeting comment about hurricane season that DHS later said was intended as a joke. CNN noted that Richardson was a close ally of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

A FEMA employee told the Associated Press that Richardson resigned, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal personnel matters. DHS provided a brief statement to the AP: “The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security extend their sincere appreciation to the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, David Richardson, for his dedicated service and wish him continued success in his return to the private sector.”

CNN and AP reported that Karen Evans, a DHS official and newly appointed FEMA chief of staff, will assume the role beginning December 1.

