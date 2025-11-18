spot_img
34.4 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessFEMAPeople on the Move

Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson Resigns After Six Months in Role

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
November 18, 2025
David Richardson

Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson is stepping down after a brief and highly visible tenure leading the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Richardson submitted his resignation to the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, giving two weeks’ notice, DHS confirmed to CNN.

Richardson’s departure comes just months after he was appointed to the role in May. At that time, he stepped in following the removal of acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton. Richardson, a decorated Marine Corps veteran and former Assistant Secretary for DHS’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, brought senior federal leadership experience from across the defense and homeland security enterprise.

According to CNN, plans were already underway within the agency to transition him out of the position. The outlet also reported that Richardson’s time at FEMA “has been punctuated by some eyebrow-raising moments,” including a June staff meeting comment about hurricane season that DHS later said was intended as a joke. CNN noted that Richardson was a close ally of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

A FEMA employee told the Associated Press that Richardson resigned, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal personnel matters. DHS provided a brief statement to the AP: “The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security extend their sincere appreciation to the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, David Richardson, for his dedicated service and wish him continued success in his return to the private sector.”

CNN and AP reported that Karen Evans, a DHS official and newly appointed FEMA chief of staff, will assume the role beginning December 1.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Previous article
Border Protection and Maritime Intelligence
Next article
COLUMN: When the Government Stops, the Future Doesn’t: Why Homeland Security Must Embrace Strategic Foresight

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES