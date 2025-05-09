Cameron Hamilton, acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), told lawmakers Wednesday that he does not believe the agency should be eliminated — breaking with musings from the president and a recent declaration from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“As the senior adviser to the president on disasters and emergency management … I do not believe it is in the best interest of the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” Hamilton said during a House Appropriations Committee hearing.

However, he said that ultimately the decision is not up to him, but rather Congress and the president.