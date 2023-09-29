67.5 F
Activities, Exercises Help DLA Mark National Preparedness Month

By Homeland Security Today
Fire Marshall Jonathan Lang, left, and Assistant Fire Chief Justin Weaver with the Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services department distribute safety information during a National Preparedness Month Expo on Sept. 19, 2023 at the McNamara Headquarters Complex on Fort Belvoir, Virginia. (Nancy Benecki/DLA)

The Defense Logistics Agency observed National Preparedness Month with more than 50 activities throughout the agency, including an expo Sept. 19 at the McNamara Headquarters Complex.

National Preparedness Month is held in September as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Ready Campaign, aimed to educate Americans on how to prepare and respond to emergencies.

“This is the 12th consecutive year that DLA is participating in the annual campaign, and our focus is preparing our employees and families so they know what to do during disasters, reduce impact of these events, improve recovery and increase resiliency,” said Donald Phillips, director of DLA Installation Management.

This year, the campaign’s overall focus is on preparing older adults for disaster, specifically older adults in communities that are disproportionally impacted by events that threaten the nation, according to the FEMA website.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

