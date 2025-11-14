spot_img
Additional $155 Million Approved to Support North Carolina Recovery After Tropical Storm Helene

Federal assistance will help communities repair critical infrastructure, restore essential services and continue rebuilding efforts

November 14, 2025
Under the direction of President Donald J. Trump, Secretary Kristi Noem announced an additional $155 million in reimbursement funds for North Carolina Tropical Storm Helene and past disaster recovery projects.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem are committed to streamlining aid and supporting North Carolina’s recovery from Tropical Storm Helene and other disasters,” said a Senior DHS spokesperson. “These millions of dollars in federal assistance will help communities repair critical infrastructure, restore essential services and continue rebuilding stronger for the future.”

To date, more than $957 million has been provided to North Carolina for road repair, debris removal, critical infrastructure repair and emergency protective measures for the 2024 Hurricane Season. Since Jan. 20, 2025, more than $632 million in Public Assistance reimbursements has been approved to support the recovery efforts in North Carolina.

