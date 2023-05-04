Additional California Counties Affected by Severe Winter Storms Now Eligible for FEMA Assistance

Residents of Madera, Mendocino and Mono counties are now eligible for federal disaster assistance through FEMA.

Madera, Mendocino and Mono counties were added to the major disaster declaration for California’s severe storms and flooding that began on Feb. 21. They join the counties previously designated for Individual Assistance: Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne.

In addition, Amador, Butte, Del Norte, Glenn, Inyo, Madera, Modoc, San Francisco and Santa Cruz counties are now eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster-damaged public facilities and infrastructure. The newly designated counties join Alpine, Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, Sierra, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne counties, which were designated earlier for Public Assistance.

In counties designated for Individual Assistance, survivors may be eligible for grants to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs as well as other serious disaster-related needs, such replacement of damaged personal property and expenses for transportation, childcare, moving and storage.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app . Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. The deadline to apply is June 5, 2023.

Houses of worship and certain nonprofit organizations may be eligible for Public Assistance. The program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

The federal cost share for Public Assistance projects is 75 percent with 25 percent covered by the state or local governments. Applicants with questions about making a Request for Public Assistance should email: [email protected].

Read more at FEMA