Akima Subsidiary Awarded Contract to Maintain Army Emergency Management Systems

Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Cloud Lake Technology, has been awarded a contract to maintain the Emergency Management Modernization Program (EM2P) provided Mass Warning Notification (MWN) capability to Department of Defense (DoD) installations worldwide. The award has a 5-year period of performance and a total contract value of approximately $99 million, if all options are exercised.

“This award demonstrates the confidence that the U.S. Army has in Akima to ensure DoD installations around the world can reach personnel during times of high criticality,” said Barry Smallwood, President of Akima’s Emerging Markets Group. “We are immensely proud to continue our long-standing relationship supporting the Army’s mission objectives.”

Cloud Lake will maintain mass warning platforms such as Network Alerting Systems, Enhanced 911 technologies, Telephonic Alerting System, Giant Voice Integration and Audio Visual Notification System. Sustainment includes a 24/7/365 Service Desk, System Administration, Spare / Replacement Parts, and System Upgrades to maintain operability.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)