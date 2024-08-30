All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers In Iowa Will Be Closed on Labor Day

All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Iowa will be closed Monday, September 2, in observance of Labor Day.

The centers will reopen on Tuesday, September 3 at 8 a.m. Before visiting a DRC, you can apply for FEMA disaster assistance by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

Calling FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Downloading and use the FEMA app.

If you had flood related damage or storm-caused expenses or are self-employed and live in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Scott, Sioux and Woodbury counties, FEMA assistance can provide grants to help cover temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster related needs. U.S. Small Business Administration provides loans to help cover home repairs and other disaster-related needs along with business impacts.