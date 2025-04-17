AmeriCorps Volunteers Sent Home Amid DOGE Cuts

Volunteers who respond to disasters and aid nonprofits through the federal AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps were informed Tuesday they have been let go from service, effective immediately.

Volunteers were told they would exit the program early “due to programmatic circumstances beyond your control,” according to an email obtained and reported by the Associated Press.

The cuts are the latest in a series of federal government reductions by the Department of Government Efficiency — known as DOGE — which are aimed at cutting spending and decreasing the size of the government workforce.

