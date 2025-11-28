Army Corps Reflects on Record-Breaking Wildfire Debris Mission in Los Angeles County

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking stock of a wildfire recovery effort unlike anything seen in its 250-year history — a massive, months-long debris removal mission that followed two devastating fires in Los Angeles County at the start of 2025.

The Palisades Fire and the Eaton Canyon Fire, which ignited on January 7, burned for nearly three weeks and destroyed roughly 18,000 structures across some of the most densely populated terrain in Southern California. The Palisades blaze swept from the Pacific Palisades neighborhood along the coastal corridor toward Santa Monica and Malibu, damaging 23,448 acres. In Altadena and Pasadena, a separate brushfire expanded to more than 14,000 acres, overwhelming hillside communities.

The Los Angeles District of USACE immediately activated its Emergency Operations Center as the fires spread. For district commander Col. Andrew Baker, the first priority was ensuring the safety of his own workforce — a mission that soon became personal.

“Out of our Los Angeles District family, three of our employees and one of our retirees lost their homes,” Baker said. “This mission affected us not just as professionals, but as neighbors, friends and community members.”

A National-Level Deployment

Under the federal emergency response framework, USACE leads Emergency Support Function #3 – Public Works and Engineering, supporting communities with debris removal, temporary power, emergency infrastructure assessments, and temporary public facilities. FEMA formally activated the Corps on January 10 and issued its private property debris removal mission assignment one week later.

What followed was one of the most rapid and extensive mobilizations in USACE history. Over seven months, more than 1,400 personnel deployed to Los Angeles County — including 97 service members, over 1,300 civilian employees, and contractors supporting field operations. More than 200 staff came from the Los Angeles District, with nearly 1,200 personnel arriving from USACE districts nationwide.

The debris mission unfolded in two phases. EPA teams first removed household hazardous waste. USACE then launched Phase 2 on February 11, clearing structural ash, debris, foundations, and six inches of soil across thousands of residential properties. ECC of Burlingame, California, served as the primary contractor. USACE was also tasked with debris removal for schools, religious facilities, parks, and other community-serving properties.

Lessons From Maui Speed Up LA’s Recovery

Many of the Corps’ approaches — from community engagement to contractor coordination — were shaped by the agency’s wildfire recovery mission in Maui in 2023. Those lessons helped USACE move faster and maintain close alignment with local, state, and federal partners.

Col. Eric Swenson, who commanded the USACE Recovery Field Office in Pasadena and previously led the Corps’ wildfire mission in Maui, made community outreach central to the recovery effort.

“My goal was to reach every single person in the community, figure out what media they’re reading or how they’re getting information and to get in front of that platform, so I could explain the facts to them,” Swenson said.

“As ambassadors of the federal government, we were there to bring the resources of the federal government to the community, and, to do that, we had to build trust with survivors,” he added. “I would say we lead with our hands and our hearts. Also, we have two ears and one mouth, so that we can listen twice as much as we talk.”

Recovery teams held community meetings, staffed recovery centers, and conducted walkthroughs with residents on their properties. For survivors unable to return in person, USACE offered video tours and authorized representative support. Emergency command and control vehicles were positioned in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, making it easier for residents to connect with federal teams directly.

Recovering More Than Ash and Debris

Debris contractors also prioritized salvaging sentimental items when possible — often delivering powerful moments during an otherwise painful process.

“In one case, crews recovered a police badge that had belonged to a veteran and longtime officer — a priceless heirloom that his son feared was lost forever,” Baker said. “In another, a boy’s grandfather’s coin collection was found and returned to him. These moments reminded us that recovery is about more than debris; it’s about people.”

A Focus on Safety, Oversight, and Environmental Care

Quality oversight was built into every step of the debris mission. Government representatives were assigned to each property, ensuring compliance with evolving guidance from county and local partners. A debris call center handled questions from residents and ensured concerns were addressed quickly.

The mission’s safety program emphasized proper protective equipment and a strong “see something, say something” culture. Across 3.7 million exposure hours, the effort maintained a recordable incident rate of 0.59 — far below the construction industry average of 4.5.

USACE also established several temporary staging sites at Lario Park, Altadena Golf Course, Will Rogers State Historic Park, and Temescal Canyon, supporting sorting, recycling, and environmentally responsible debris handling.

A Historic Finish Ahead of Schedule

In total, USACE cleared more than 9,500 properties, removing 2.6 million tons of debris in just six months. Crews completed private property debris removal in early September — nearly four months before the one-year milestone FEMA expected.

USACE is now restoring staging sites and closing out contracts before returning the land for community use.

Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, praised the volunteers and civilian responders who formed the backbone of the mission.

“The nation can be proud of their U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the work we have done in LA, as one part of the larger Army team,” Kelly said. “These disaster responses have brought out the best among us. Our emergency responders are largely volunteer deployers, Army Civilian professionals, drawn from around the country for a unifying purpose – coming to the aid of our fellow citizens in their time of need.”

