Arson During Civil Unrest

Arson Awareness Week 2021 (May 2-8) highlights critical actions that first responders must take to help ensure a safe response to arson fires during civil unrest incidents.

The dangers involved during a civil unrest incident put everyone’s life in peril. Innocent bystanders, occupants, first responders and those committing these acts all have a chance to receive debilitating injuries or worse. The aftermath of these intentional acts can create a devastating fiscal loss for communities.

Join the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) and our partners for 4 presentations that include discussion on historic civil unrest responses, mutual aid agreements, risk management, civil unrest response strategies, federal arson statutes and sentencing, and dealing with multiple scenes.

Read more at U.S. Fire Administration

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)