Arson During Civil Unrest

Arson Awareness Week 2021 (May 2-8) highlights critical actions that first responders must take to help ensure a safe response to arson fires during civil unrest incidents.

The dangers involved during a civil unrest incident put everyone’s life in peril. Innocent bystanders, occupants, first responders and those committing these acts all have a chance to receive debilitating injuries or worse. The aftermath of these intentional acts can create a devastating fiscal loss for communities.

Join the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) and our partners for 4 presentations that include discussion on historic civil unrest responses, mutual aid agreements, risk management, civil unrest response strategies, federal arson statutes and sentencing, and dealing with multiple scenes.

