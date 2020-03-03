As Coronavirus Scams Spread Online, Here’s How to Protect Yourself

Hackers often seize trending online topics like the new coronavirus in scam emails, texts and phone calls as a way to get potential victims’ attention and install malware on their devices or gain access to sensitive information.

As COVID-19 cases spread across the globe at an alarming rate, more and more people are searching coronavirus-related terms and precautionary measures. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued alerts warning people of COVID-19-related scam emails and texts in mid-February.

“We want people to just take a moment, stop, realize that scammers cast a wide net and that they are opportunistic,” Colleen Tressler, FTC consumer education specialist,  told FOX Business.

Read more from Fox Business

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Emergency Preparedness

Go to Top