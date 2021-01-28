Assistance to Firefighters Grants and the Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Applications Now Open

Application periods for the Assistance to Firefighters Grants and the Fire Prevention and Safety Grant are now open. The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant period will open soon.

Under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) grants programs, career and volunteer fire departments and other eligible organizations can receive funding through three different grants to:

  • Enhance a fire department’s/safety organization’s ability to protect the health and safety of firefighters and the public.
  • Assist fire prevention programs and support firefighter health and safety research and development.
  • Increase or maintain the number of trained “front line” firefighters available in communities.

For more information, including eligibility criteria and application deadlines, click here.

