Assistant Secretary Callahan Discusses the DHS’s Role in Countering Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Threats

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released a video package for broadcast including comments from Assistant Secretary for the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) Mary Ellen Callahan on the importance of the Department’s work to combat chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. The comments and B-roll, from a CWMD Demonstration Day recently held at DHS headquarters, speak to the potential threats posed by a lapse in authorization for CWMD. The broadcast quality video of the Demonstration Day and Assistant Secretary Callahan’s remarks are available here.