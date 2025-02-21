34.3 F
Emergency Preparedness

At Least 14 Dead in Multi-State Floods as Rivers Rise and Rescues Continue

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
US 51 in Hickman County KY. (Photo: Hickman County EMA)

Rescue efforts are ongoing for the second day Tuesday as water levels continued to rise on some waterways in Kentucky and other portions of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic flooded by a deadly coast-to-coast winter storm.

The storm killed at least 14 people – one in severe winds in Georgia, one in West Virginia and 12 in Kentucky, which took on some of the worst of the devastating flooding in the region.

Several others were missing amid “significant levels of flooding” in West Virginia, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said in a Monday morning news briefing.

Read the rest of the story at CNN.

