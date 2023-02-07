Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for North Dakota

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of North Dakota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by a severe winter storm, snowstorm and straight-line winds from Nov. 9-11, 2022.

The Office of Governor, State of North Dakota said the storm dumped 24 to 30 inches of snow across some counties, with snowfall rates approaching 3 inches per hour in some locations and winds exceeding 40 miles an hour creating blizzard conditions. Zero visibility conditions, combined with layers of ice under the snow and significant drifting, forced the closure of major state highways for nearly five days. Ice accumulations also toppled trees and downed power lines, leaving thousands of residents without power or heat.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm, snowstorm and straight-line winds in Dickey, Kidder, Mercer, Nelson, Ransom, Sargent and Wells counties.

In addition, federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis for snow assistance for a continuous 48-hour period during or proximate to the incident period in Kidder, Mercer, Nelson and Wells counties.

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Kenneth G. Clark has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations for the affected areas. Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

