Biden Approves Increase in Disaster Assistance for California

The federal share increased to 100% of the total eligible costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures from a series of winter storms.

By Homeland Security Today
A mudslides blocks a road in Santa Cruz County, Calif. (California Highway Patrol photo)

FEMA announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to California by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for emergency work undertaken as a result of severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, beginning on Dec. 27, 2022 and continuing.

Under the President’s major disaster declaration for California issued on Jan.14, 2023, federal funding for the approved cost-share programs was made available at 75% of the total eligible costs.

Under the President’s order today, the federal share increased to 100% of the total eligible costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program, for 60 days from the start of the incident period.

Read more at FEMA

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

