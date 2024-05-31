FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of West Virginia to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from April 11-12, 2024.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Boone, Brooke, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock, Lincoln, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler and Wetzel counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Jeffery L. Jones has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.