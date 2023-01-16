Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama

President Biden has declared that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alabama to supplement state and local response efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12, 2023.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FeMA) said the President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Autauga and Dallas counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Federal funding is also available to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, for emergency work in Autauga and Dallas counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Kevin A. Wallace, Sr. was named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Damage assessments are continuing in other areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date after assessments are fully completed.

Read more at FEMA