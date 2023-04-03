Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Arkansas

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Arkansas to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes on March 31, 2023.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties. FEMA’s Individual Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B), including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Roland W. Jackson has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.

Read more at FEMA